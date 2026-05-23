Points leader Tyler Reddick on the pole for Coca-Cola 600 after rain washes out qualifying

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Points leader Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after persistent rain washed out NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday.

Rain remains in the forecast for Sunday night’s crown jewel event.

Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota will start first when the green flag falls on the 400-lap race and will be joined on the front row by the No. 54 Toyota of Ty Gibbs from Joe Gibbs Racing. Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe round out the top five.

Austin Hill will start 13th in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, taking the place of Kyle Busch, who died Thursday after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications, according to a statement released by his family.

Hill will be making his third Cup Series start on the 1 1/2-mile track.

Katherine Legge, who is becoming the first woman to attempt “The Double” by running both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, will start 37th based on points.

Rain has disrupted on-track activity for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series as well, forcing all three series to set their lineups according to the NASCAR rule book. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series were scheduled for Saturday.

The Cup Series drivers were able to get some practice time on the track Saturday before the start of O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer