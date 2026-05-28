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CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Seeds in parentheses (matches are stopped when a team clinches the win):

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Stanford (1) def. USC (2), 4-1

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Catherine Park, USC, 3 and 2.

Kylie Chong, USC, led 1 up through 17 holes vs. Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

Meja Ortengren, Stanford, def. Jasmine Koo, USC, 6 and 5.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, was 1 up through 16 holes vs. Elise Lee, USC

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Bailey Shoemaker, USC, 4 and 3.

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SEMIFINALS

USC (2) def. Arkansas (3), 4-1

Jasmine Koo, USC def. Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, 3 and 2.

Catherine Park, USC, def. Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, 3 and 2.

Bailey Shoemaker, USC, led 1 up through 17 vs. Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, def. Kylie Chong, USC, 4 and 3.

Elise Lee, USC, def. Natalie Blonien, Arkansas, 5 and 3.

Stanford (1) def. Eastern Michigan (5), 5-0

Meja Ortengren, Stanford def. Erina Tan, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 3.

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Jasmine Leovao, Eastern Michigan, 2 and 1.

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, led 1 up through 16 vs. Janae Leovao, Eastern Michigan.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, led 2 up through 15 vs. Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Baiyok Sukterm, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 3.

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QUARTERFINALS

USC (2) def Duke (7), 3-2.

Catherine Park, USC, def. Andie Smith, Duke, 5 and 3.

Rianne Malixi, Duke, def. Jasmine Koo, USC, 5 and 4.

Bailey Shoemaker, USC, def. Avery McCrery, Duke, 6 and 4.

Katie Li, Duke, def. Elise Lee, USC, 5 and 3.

Kylie Chong, USC, def. Anna Canado Espinal, Duke, 4 and 3.

Eastern Michigan (5) def. Texas (4), 3½-1½

Lauren Kim, Texas, def. Erina Tan, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 2.

Jasmine Leovao, Eastern Michigan, def. Cindy Hsu, Texas, 1 up.

Janae Leovao, Eastern Michigan, def. Farah O’Keefe, Texas, 5 and 4.

Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan, def. Angela Heo, Texas, 5 and 3.

Selina Liao, Texas, tied after 16 holes with Baiyok Sukterm, Eastern Michigan

Arkansas (3) def. Oklahoma State (6), 5-0.

Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, def. Ellie Bushnell, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, def. Summer Lee, Oklahoma State, 3 and 1.

Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas, def. Yu-Chu Chen, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, led 2 up through 15 holes vs. Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State

Natalie Blonien, Arkansas, led 1 up through 14 holes vs. Tarapath Panya, Oklahoma State

Stanford (1) def. Pepperdine (8), 5-0.

Meja Ortengren, Stanford, def. Grace Anderson, Pepperdine, 1 up.

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Kylee Choi, Pepperdine, 5 and 4.

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Yingzhi Zhu, Pepperdine, 3 and 2.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, led 1 up through 15 holes vs. Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

Megha Ganne, Stanford, led 3 up through 15 holes vs. Eunseo Choi, Pepperdine

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By The Associated Press