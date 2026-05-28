CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Seeds in parentheses (matches are stopped when a team clinches the win):
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Stanford (1) def. USC (2), 4-1
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Catherine Park, USC, 3 and 2.
Kylie Chong, USC, led 1 up through 17 holes vs. Andrea Revuelta, Stanford
Meja Ortengren, Stanford, def. Jasmine Koo, USC, 6 and 5.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, was 1 up through 16 holes vs. Elise Lee, USC
Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Bailey Shoemaker, USC, 4 and 3.
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SEMIFINALS
USC (2) def. Arkansas (3), 4-1
Jasmine Koo, USC def. Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, 3 and 2.
Catherine Park, USC, def. Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, 3 and 2.
Bailey Shoemaker, USC, led 1 up through 17 vs. Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, def. Kylie Chong, USC, 4 and 3.
Elise Lee, USC, def. Natalie Blonien, Arkansas, 5 and 3.
Stanford (1) def. Eastern Michigan (5), 5-0
Meja Ortengren, Stanford def. Erina Tan, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 3.
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Jasmine Leovao, Eastern Michigan, 2 and 1.
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, led 1 up through 16 vs. Janae Leovao, Eastern Michigan.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, led 2 up through 15 vs. Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan.
Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Baiyok Sukterm, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 3.
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QUARTERFINALS
USC (2) def Duke (7), 3-2.
Catherine Park, USC, def. Andie Smith, Duke, 5 and 3.
Rianne Malixi, Duke, def. Jasmine Koo, USC, 5 and 4.
Bailey Shoemaker, USC, def. Avery McCrery, Duke, 6 and 4.
Katie Li, Duke, def. Elise Lee, USC, 5 and 3.
Kylie Chong, USC, def. Anna Canado Espinal, Duke, 4 and 3.
Eastern Michigan (5) def. Texas (4), 3½-1½
Lauren Kim, Texas, def. Erina Tan, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 2.
Jasmine Leovao, Eastern Michigan, def. Cindy Hsu, Texas, 1 up.
Janae Leovao, Eastern Michigan, def. Farah O’Keefe, Texas, 5 and 4.
Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan, def. Angela Heo, Texas, 5 and 3.
Selina Liao, Texas, tied after 16 holes with Baiyok Sukterm, Eastern Michigan
Arkansas (3) def. Oklahoma State (6), 5-0.
Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, def. Ellie Bushnell, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.
Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, def. Summer Lee, Oklahoma State, 3 and 1.
Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas, def. Yu-Chu Chen, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, led 2 up through 15 holes vs. Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State
Natalie Blonien, Arkansas, led 1 up through 14 holes vs. Tarapath Panya, Oklahoma State
Stanford (1) def. Pepperdine (8), 5-0.
Meja Ortengren, Stanford, def. Grace Anderson, Pepperdine, 1 up.
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Kylee Choi, Pepperdine, 5 and 4.
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Yingzhi Zhu, Pepperdine, 3 and 2.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, led 1 up through 15 holes vs. Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine
Megha Ganne, Stanford, led 3 up through 15 holes vs. Eunseo Choi, Pepperdine
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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
By The Associated Press