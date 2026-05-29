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Gujarat storms into IPL final chasing 214 to set up Bengaluru clash

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By AP News
India IPL Cricket

India IPL Cricket

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NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans will face defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League final after chasing down Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

A 167-run partnership between opening batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan steered Gujarat to the seven-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

Gujarat pulled off its highest chase at 219-3, in reply to Rajasthan’s 214-6 propped up by another superlative innings from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 96 off 47 balls.

He was trumped by Gujarat captain Gill, who hit 104 off 53 balls, including 15 boundaries.

The final on Sunday in Ahmedabad will be Gujarat’s third in five years, having won in 2022.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

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