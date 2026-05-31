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Gujarat scores 155-8 against Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League final

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By AP News
India IPL Cricket

India IPL Cricket

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AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans was restricted to 155-8 by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday.

Washington Sundar finished on 50 not out, hitting five fours in his 37-ball innings. No other Gujarat batter topped 20.

Medium pacer Rasikh Salam Dar took 3-27 in his four overs.

Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Experienced pacers Josh Hazlewood (2-37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-29) shared four wickets.

Gujarat never really gained any batting momentum and was down to 99-5 at the start of the 15th over.

Kumar finished with 28 wickets in 16 matches, joint highest with Gujarat’s Kagiso Rabada, who still has an innings to bowl.

Bengaluru needs 156 off its 120 balls to claim its second IPL title.

The final is a rematch of the first playoff on Tuesday when Bengaluru beat Gujarat by 92 runs in Dharamsala.

Gujarat won the IPL in 2022, and is playing in its third final.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

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