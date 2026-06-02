Scheffler goes for 3 in a row at Memorial and Korda seeks an elusive U.S. Women’s Open title

PGA Tour

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,569. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Russell Henley won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler will try to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Memorial three straight times. … Scheffler’s only victory this year was at The American Express in his first start of 2026. … The top finisher not already exempt will earn a spot in the British Open. … The field typically is among the strongest of the $20 million signature events, with everyone from the top 10 in the world. … Viktor Hovland, who won the Memorial in 2023, withdrew over the weekend. It will be the first time he misses the Memorial when eligible. … Collin Morikawa is a two-time runner-up at the Memorial. He won at Muirfield Village when a tournament was added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Billy Horschel and Tony Finau are playing on sponsor exemptions. This is Horschel’s fourth exemption to a signature event this year, and the fifth for Finau. … U.S. Open qualifying is the Monday after the Memorial, with two sites in Ohio.

Next week: RBC Canadian Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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United States Golf Association

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 6,691. Par: 71.

Prize money: TBA ($12 million in 2025). Winner’s share: TBA ($2.4 million in 2025).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. (USA Network), 7-10 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 5-7 p.m. (USA Network), 7-10 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Peacock/NBCSN), 5-8 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Maja Stark.

Last year: Stark closed with an even-par 72 at Erin Hills for a two-shot victory over Nelly Korda. Stark joined Annika Sorenstam and Liselotte Neumann as Women’s Open champions from Sweden.

Notes: This will be the first time Riviera Country Club hosts the U.S. Women’s Open. … Riviera has hosted the U.S. Open once and the PGA Championship twice. It will host the Olympics in 2028 and another U.S. Open in 2031. … Nelly Korda was runner-up in the U.S. Women’s Open last year at Erin Hills. She has played in the final group in all but one of her LPGA starts this year. … Korda is among four players with multiple victories already this year on the LPGA Tour. Last year it took until the fall before a player had won multiple times. … Michelle Wie West is returning to the U.S. Women’s Open one last time, eligible through a maternity exemption. She won the Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. … Among top amateurs in the field are NCAA champion Farah O’Keefe, teenager Asterisk Talley and Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Maria Jose Marin. … The Curtis Cup is next week at Bel-Air Country Club.

Next year: Inverness Club.

Online: https://www.uswomensopen.com/

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LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 7,010. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-8 a.m. (FS2), 8 a.m. to noon (FS1); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (FS1).

Defending champion: Talor Gooch.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Korea.

Notes: This is the final LIV Golf event before the U.S. Open. … The leading player on the points list after LIV Golf Andalucia earns a spot in the British Open. … Travis Smyth picked up a team win with Crushers last week after filling in for reserve Paul Casey. He’s the first reserve player to be part of a winning team. … Joaquin Niemann has won in each of the last three years on LIV Golf and has eight career victories, three more than Bryson DeChambeau. … Jon Rahm, a runner-up at the PGA Championship, tied for 16th last week. It was only his second finish out of the top 10 at LIV, excluding a withdrawal in 2024 with a toe injury. … After this week, LIV Golf has one other tournament in Europe before wrapping up its last season of Saudi funding with three events in the United States. … Michael LaSasso, who a year ago this week won the NCAA title, is in 50th place in the standings with five events left.

Next event: LIV Golf United Kingdom on July 23-26.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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European tour

KLM OPEN

Site: Amsterdam.

Course: The International. Yardage: 6,914. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Connor Syme.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Kota Kaneko won the Alpine Austrian Open.

Notes: The field features only three of the top 100 in the world, led by Jayden Schaper at No. 70. Casey Jarvis is at No. 76 and not yet exempt for the U.S. Open. The top 60 in the world ranking after next week get into Shinnecock Hills. … This is the last European tour event before the U.S. Open. … U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell is playing on a sponsor invitation. He will be making his U.S. Open debut in two weeks. … This is the third straight year the KLM Open is played at The International. … Ruud Gullit, a former Dutch soccer player who won the Ballon d’Or in 1987, is tournament director for the second straight year. Gullit says he considers his job to be “director of atmosphere.” … The tournament dates to 1912 and has been part of the European tour schedule from the start in 1972, except for 2020 when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer both are three-time winners of the Dutch Open.

Next tournament: U.S. Open on June 18-21.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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PGA Tour Champions

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Madison, Wisconsin.

Course: TPC Wisconsin. Yardage: 7,031. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3 million. Winners’ share: $300,000 each.

Television: Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 2-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champions: Thomas Bjørn and Darren Clarke.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Scott Hend won the Hassan Trophy II.

Notes: The tournament hosted by Steve Stricker is now the only team event on the PGA Tour Champions. … Stricker will be making his first start of the year and will partner with Mario Tiziani, his brother-in-law. … Stewart Cink, who leads the Charles Schwab Cup race with four victories, is teaming up with PGA Tour Champions newcomer Zach Johnson. They are the only team that features two major champions on the regular tour. Cink won the British Open at Turnberry in 2009 while Johnson won the Masters and British Open. … Jose Maria Olazabal is playing with Miguel Angel Jimenez. … The tournament brings together former college teammates with Lee Janzen and Rocco Mediate, who played together at Florida Southern in the 1980s. … Davis Love III is in the field for a rare PGA Tour Champions start, playing with Scott Verplank. … Cink is the only PGA Tour Champions player with more than one win this year.

Next week: Principal Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Korn Ferry Tour

BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

Site: Greer, South Carolina.

Course: Thornblade Club & CC of Spartanburg. Yardage: 6,823. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-5 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Austin Smotherman.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Alvaro Ortiz won the UNC Health Championship.

Next week: OccuNet Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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LPGA Tour

Last week: Celine Boutier won the ShopRite LPGA.

Next week: Dow Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup, Shishido Hills CC (West), Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Taiga Semikawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Am Green IGPL Bharath Classic, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, El Jadida, Morocco. Defending champion: Poosit Supupramai. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Sempach GC, Lucerne, Switzerland. Previous winner: Felix Mory. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Mexico Championship, La Hacienda GC, Mexico. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Waterfall City Tournament of Champions, Royal Johannesburg GC, Johannesburg. Previous winner: Kieran Vincent. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Yonex Ladies Golf Tournament, Yonex CC, Niigata, Japan. Defending champion: Aihi Takano. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Celltrion Queens Masters, Seongmunan GC, Wonju, South Korea. Defending champion: Gayoung Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By The Associated Press