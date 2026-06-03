Comic Marcello Hernández of ‘Saturday Night Live’ to host The ESPYS in its return to New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcello Hernández of “Saturday Night Live” will host The ESPYS when the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports returns to its roots in New York.

The show will air live July 15 on ABC from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

The first seven editions of the show were held in New York from 1993-99. After two years in Las Vegas, The ESPYS moved to Los Angeles for 22 of the next 24 years.

Hernández joins other “SNL” cast members who have hosted. Dennis Miller helmed the first two years at Madison Square Garden. Norm Macdonald hosted in 1998 at Radio City Music Hall. Tracy Morgan and Seth Meyers also took turns.

Hernández has been a breakout cast member on “SNL,” where he recently wrapped his fourth season.

“I started doing comedy 10 years ago, in Cleveland, Ohio, and I would take the train 12 hours to New York to sell comedy tickets on the street in Greenwich Village in exchange for stage time,” he said. “It is an honor, and frankly feels crazy to be hosting the ESPYS this year in New York. I’m sure the energy is going to be great.”

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