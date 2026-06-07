Tyrrell Hatton holds on to win second LIV Golf title

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton had two late birdies to hold off Jon Rahm and close with a 1-under 71, giving him a two-shot victory in LIV Golf Andalucia for his second title in the league.

Hatton’s other victory came in 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rahm closed with a 67 to finish alone in second and keep his place atop the points standings on LIV Golf, which now is off for nearly two months. Abraham Ancer (68) finished third, while Sergio Garcia played the back nine with one bogey and no birdies for a 70 to finish fourth.

Joaquin Niemann stayed third in the points standings to earn a spot in the British Open.

Thomas Detry would have needed to remain in second place alone to have any chance of moving into the top 60 for a chance to be exempt for the U.S. Open. He had three early bogeys and never recovered, closing with a 74.

Legion XIII, the team with Rahm and Hatton, won the team competition by six shots.

LIV Golf is now off for six weeks before resuming its final season with Saudi funding.

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