Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Nelly Korda wins U.S. Women’s Open title with perilous final putt, claiming her 2nd straight major

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
APTOPIX US Women's Open Golf

APTOPIX US Women's Open Golf

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelly Korda won the 81st U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday for her second consecutive major victory, holding off Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez by one shot when her final 2 1/2-foot par putt curled perilously around the cup and finally dropped in.

Korda’s first U.S. Open win is the fourth major victory of her career, and she claimed it with a steady 2-under 69 in the final round — but only after her second putt on the 18th green caught the left edge and toured half the circumference of the hole before dropping.

The top-ranked Korda put her hand over her open mouth in disbelief before finally laughing at her last shot. She finished at 8-under 269 after sharing the lead with multiple competitors throughout the windy finale of the first Women’s Open ever held at 100-year-old Riviera.

Korda made a 9-foot birdie putt on the 17th to break out of a four-way tie for the lead with Lopez, the hard-charging Hull and three-time major champion In Gee Chun. Korda calmly two-putted for par on the 18th, claiming the $2.5 million winner’s share of this Open’s record $12.5 million purse.

The 27-year-old Korda won The Chevron Championship in April, and she had three victories and three second-place finishes in her first seven starts of a spectacular season after going winless in 2025. After a rough opening-round 73 at Riviera, she put together back-to-back 67s to take a share of the lead into the final round.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/golf

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.