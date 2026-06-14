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Russell to start Barcelona GP from pole ahead of Hamilton, F1 leader Antonelli

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By AP News
Spain F1 GP Auto Racing

Spain F1 GP Auto Racing

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MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — George Russell will start the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday ahead of a resurgent Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1 points leader Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli has won five races in a row to take F1 by storm. The 19-year-old Italian leads the competition with 156 points after just six races. Hamilton is next with 90, while Russell has 88.

Russell won the season-opening Australian Open but has seen Antonelli, his Mercedes teammate, blow past him since.

After struggling last year with Ferrari, Hamilton is on the rebound and entered this race after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

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