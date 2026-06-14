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Shelton beats Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in Stuttgart for first title on grass

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By AP News
Germany Tennis

Germany Tennis

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STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Ben Shelton defeated defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in an all-American final to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Shelton saved nine of the 11 break points he faced to win his first title on grass. He saved two match points in his semi-final win over Jiri Lehecka.

It’s the No. 5-ranked Shelton’s sixth career title and his third of the season after wins in Munich and Dallas in April and February, respectively. Shelton also defeated Fritz in the Dallas decider.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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