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Bud Cauley wins the Canadian Open to cap long comeback from 2018 car accident

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By AP News
Canadian Open Golf

Canadian Open Golf

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CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open in rain and wind Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament.

The 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th tour start — just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA Tour following the accident.

“There were times when I was hurt that we really weren’t sure if I was going to be able to play again,” said Cauley, who was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung and fractured left leg.

On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind Jackson Suber.

“So many events without getting a win,” Cauley said. “But with everything that our family went through when I was out, and then to have my first win when everyone’s here, just it kind of seems like perfect timing.”

Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on 13 and a 15-footer on 15 — both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.

“It was obviously playing difficult with the rain and the wind,” Cauley said. “The conditions were so much different today than they were the first three days. I feel like my game was in a pretty good spot, I was hitting some pretty good shots.”

Matt Fitzpatrick was second to take the FedEx Cup lead. He eagled the 18th in a 64.

Viktor Hovland was third at 14 under after a 65. Suber (70), Jesper Svensson (68), Jimmy Stanger (67) and Brice Garnett (68) were another stroke back.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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