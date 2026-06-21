Wyndham Clark turning the US Open into a runaway. Scheffler still has hope for a slam

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wyndham Clark proved to be even tougher than Shinnecock Hills in the U.S. Open with four pivotal par saves in a five-hole stretch and a majestic 3-wood to 4 feet that set up the only eagle all week on the par-5 16th hole. Each shot stretched his lead over Scottie Scheffler and everyone else.

All the while, Clark couldn’t help but notice thousands of fans leaving the course Saturday evening and the grandstands no longer full.

Perhaps they were trying to catch the train. Or maybe they sensed this U.S. Open was over.

Even with a bogey on the final hole that gave Clark an even-par 70, he left Shinnecock Hills with a six-shot lead going into Sunday.

Riding shotgun with him will be Scheffler, who finally got on track by making three straight birdies, shooting 32 on the back nine and at least keeping alive hope of a career Grand Slam.

But it’s a big mountain to climb.

No one has ever lost more than a five-shot lead in 125 previous editions of the U.S. Open. Greg Norman in the 1996 Masters is the only player to lose a six-shot lead in any major.

“It’s all in Wyndham’s hands, really,” said Xander Schauffele, who faded with a pair of double bogeys on the back nine. “If he plays a really solid round of golf tomorrow — if he shoots even par or 1 over or 2 over — he’s going to win the golf tournaments. That’s how I think it’s going to pan out.”

It was an astonishing performance, starting with three par saves around the turn as Scheffler was sending the gallery into a frenzy with his timely run that led to a 69. It was one of only two rounds under par as Shinnecock — even without the raging wind from the morning — showed some bite.

But it was subdued at the end.

“It was kind of unfortunate that we’re finishing in the dark and people weren’t really out there,” Clark said, alluding to the decision for the leaders to tee off at 3:45 p.m. “Because there were some obviously key, big moments, and it did kind of get a little flat. … ”I’m still excited to be where I’m at.”

He was at 7-under 203, the lowest 54-hole score ever at Shinnecock Hills.

Clark now has one more round to add another U.S. Open title to the one he captured at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. At his side will be Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, trying to turn Sunday into a most magical day.

At stake for Scheffler is a chance — a long shot at that — to get the final leg of the career Grand Slam — on Father’s Day, which also happens to be his 30th birthday.

“I think it’s appropriate to understand what’s at stake,” Scheffler said, aware as anyone of what’s in front of him. “We want to be in these positions. This is why we practice and play, to have the opportunity to win golf tournaments, and that’s what tomorrow is.”

Scheffler has won all four of his majors from in front. Now he’s chasing on a course that demands precision and a lot of patience. And the player he’s chasing has expanded his lead each day — two shots on Thursday, four shots on Friday and now at six shots.

Clark, in position to be the first wire-to-wire U.S. Open champion in 12 years, still doesn’t think he has played his best golf.

From thick rough right of the 18th fairway, his wedge went right and some 60 feet away from the pin. “Gosh, I’ve hit some terrible shots today. This is ridiculous,” Clark said to his caddie.

He was leading by seven shots at the time, though he did put himself in some tough spots — 75 feet away on the downwind ninth, over the back of the green and down the slope on the 10th, a bunker on the scary par-3 11th.

He took them all on, particularly behind the 10th green when he made the bold play to bump it into the hill to let it trickle down to 5 feet, instead of a safer flop to avoid the ball rolling back to him.

And when he got in trouble on the 13th after trying to drive the green, he made a 15-foot putt for par. It was like that all day. And the lead kept growing, even with that short miss at the end.

“The only way that you catch somebody like Wyndham is the golf course starts to win against him,” Keith Mitchell said after his third successive round at 70. He joined Clark as the only player at par or better three straight rounds, and Mitchell was eight shots behind.

Clark went from scrambling to soaring with one shot. He was 275 yards away on the 604-yard 16th hole, with helping wind that made it a perfect 5-wood — except he didn’t have one in his bag. His caddie suggested taking a little off a 3-wood, and he played a high cut to perfection, getting a nice bounce short of the green as the ball rolled out to 4 feet.

It was the only eagle on the 16th hole all week.

“Really one of the shots of the tournament,” Clark said.

Scheffler, who fell nine shots behind with a pair of bogeys at the start, shot 32 on the back nine by chipping in from 65 feet on the 14th for the start of his three straight birdies. His one big lament was missing a 4-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

“Scottie is the best player in the world, and he’s going to play probably really good. He always does,” Clark said. “But it’s nice to have a six-shot lead on him.”

Scheffler moved into the last group when Shinnecock Hills did a number on everyone else.

Sam Stevens, who closed within two shots of Clark on the front, started the back nine with three straight bogeys and closed with six straight pars for a 72. Tom Kim dropped two shots at the wrong time and shot 72. Sahith Theegala had one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars for a 70. That usually works at any U.S. Open, particularly this one.

All of them were at 1-under 209, leaving only five players under par.

Rory McIlroy was there, but only briefly. He made three straight birdies, including a putter from off the sixth green from 66 feet, and at one point only had one player between him and Clark. But just like the previous round, he lost ground with a series of mistakes and shot 73 to fall 10 behind. He left Shinnecock without speaking.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer