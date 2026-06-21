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Tiafoe beats Fritz in all-American final to win on grass in Halle

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By AP News
HALLE

HALLE

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HALLE, Germany (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American final in Halle on Sunday.

Tiafoe served eight aces and did not face a break point on the way to his first title of the year, his first ever on grass, and his fourth overall. It was only his second win in nine matches against Fritz, who beat him in the U.S. Open semifinals two years ago.

French Open champion Alexander Zverev lost to Fritz in Saturday’s semifinals. The ATP 500 grass-court event in eastern Germany serves as a tune-up for Wimbledon, which starts on June 29.

Fritz reached the semifinals last year, losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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