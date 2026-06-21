Scheffler gets some help from Clark, but can’t take advantage at the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler got part of what he needed — a crack in Wyndham Clark’s game that might have kickstarted his own run at completing the career Grand Slam.

But Scheffler never did the other part — namely, applying any pressure of his own on the player who left the door open Sunday at the U.S. Open before sneaking away with the win.

While Clark hung on to beat Sam Burns by one shot and capture his second title in four years in the toughest test in golf, Scheffler will wait another year for a chance to fill that last hole on his Grand Slam resume.

With Clark struggling from start to finish, the world’s No. 1 player celebrated his 30th birthday by making a grand total of two birdies over a round of 1-over 71 at Shinnecock Hills. He actually beat Clark by two shots in their final-pairing showdown. But he came in trailing by six.

In a more telling sign of the opportunity he could not cash in on, Scheffler started as the best bet to reel in Clark among those jammed in a four-way tie for second heading into the round. He left in a three-way deadlock for fourth, passed up by Burns and left behind by fellow birthday boy Tom Kim, who shot 70 and finished alone in third.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer