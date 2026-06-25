New Zealand feasts on Stokes’ return and reaches lunch at 108-0 in deciding test

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ben Stokes ‘ return for England was being spoiled by New Zealand, whose openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway made the most of ideal batting conditions to lead the team to 108-0 at lunch on Day 1 of the third and deciding test on Thursday.

With the series level at 1-1, Latham won what might prove to be a crucial toss and chose to bat on a flat, docile surface and in sweltering conditions at Trent Bridge.

The New Zealand captain took advantage, notching his 32nd test half-century and reaching the interval at 60 not out after hitting six fours. Conway was unbeaten on 45.

Stokes, back in the team as captain along with Gus Atkinson after they were dropped for the second test for disciplinary reasons, bowled five overs and had figures of 0-30.

They were part of an England attack which barely eked out a chance — and that included off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who was introduced for the 11th over. Only once since 1961 has an England spinner bowled so early in a home test, the BBC reported.

The weather might have a big role in Nottingham, where uncommon temperatures in Britain of 31 C (88 F) are forecast.

Some of New Zealand’s optimism generated from a dominant 253-run win in last week’s second test at The Oval might have been punctured by losing two key players — top-ranked test bowler Matt Henry and middle-order batter Glenn Phillips — because of injury. Pacer Kyle Jamieson was already down to be rested to manage his workload after recent back problems.

However, the tourists have kept up their momentum thanks to the strong start from Latham and Conway, whose 100-partnership was brought up after 26 overs.

Only Latham offered up a genuine chance, when he edged Jofra Archer through the third-slip region — where Stokes had removed a fielder moments earlier.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket