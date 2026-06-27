Nathan Smith leads way for New Zealand with 4-91 as England bowled out for 354 to trail by 84 runs

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke and Zak Foulkes combined to put New Zealand firmly in control on Day 3 of the third and final test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

The pace trio took advantage of a deteriorating pitch offering bounce and movement as England was bowled out for 354 at tea to trail New Zealand by 84 runs on first innings.

Smith led the way for the Kiwis with 4-91 and he was ably assisted by O’Rourke (3-53) and Foulkes (3-35).

On a warm day, but with temperatures much lower than they were on the first two days, New Zealand took an early grip on proceedings.

Resuming on 223-2, England lost its first wicket when Joe Root was trapped lbw for 21 by an in-swinging delivery from Smith.

Jacob Bethell followed soon after, caught at second slip by New Zealand captain Tom Latham off O’Rourke’s bowling for 74.

Jamie Smith did not last long, snapped up low down at first slip by Daryl Mitchell off namesake Smith with his score on 1.

Ben Stokes was then dropped on 1 by Devon Conway, a difficult low chance as he dived to his right off the dangerous Smith.

But Stokes, back in the team along with Atkinson after they were dropped for the second test for disciplinary reasons, was eventually removed for 15. Foulkes, a concussion substitute for Blair Tickner, claimed the wicket of the England captain with another sharp in-swinging delivery.

Atkinson then survived an lbw appeal just before lunch when a DRS review showed the ball was going over the stumps.

Brook (58) went to his half-century just before lunch before falling just after the resumption, Foulkes getting a delivery to move sharply away and clip the top of the off stump.

O’Rourke dropped a tough caught-and-bowled opportunity when Jofra Archer was on 13 but the England fast bowler eventually went for 15 when he edged a nasty, lifting ball from Smith to Mitchell at first slip.

Atkinson also received a life when Ben Sears dropped an easy catch at mid-on. However, he soon became O’Rourke’s third victim when he was snaffled by Mitchell for 23.

Josh Tongue was the last wicket to fall, caught at mid-wicket by Mitchell Santner off Foulkes for 2.

Latham (151) and Devon Conway (157) were the stars of the show with a huge 317-run partnership for the first wicket in New Zealand’s first innings on Day 1.

The series is level at 1-1.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket