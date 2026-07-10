2-time champ Jerry Kelly takes 1st-round lead in Firestone finale

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two-time champion Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday at Firestone Country Club to take the first-round lead in the Kaulig Companies Championship, a stroke ahead of Darren Clarke and Mike Weir.

The 59-year-old Kelly has 13 victories on the PGA Tour Champions, winning the major championship in 2020 and 2022 on the South Course.

“I love a tree-lined golf course. It’s what I grew up on up in Wisconsin at Maple Bluff Country Club,” Kelly said. “It gives me a visual, that’s why I’ve always been able to shape it both ways because I’ve had to shape it with the size of the trees that we have out there. So it’s very similar to home, just a lot longer.”

Clarke was six senior victories. He’s 57.

“Anytime you shoot under par at Firestone is a pretty good day,” Clarke said. “I managed to shoot 4 today. Got to keep on swinging the way I am and hopefully give myself more chances.”

Zach Johnson and 2024 winner Ernie Els, Y.E. Yang, Cameron Percy and Soren Kjeldsen shot 67. Johnson tied for ninth last week in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Stewart Cink had a 69. He has four wins in 11 starts this season.

Akron native Ryan Armour, who turned 50 in February, also shot 69.

This is the final year for the tournament to be held at Firestone Country Club. That ends a relationship with the PGA Tour that dates to the Rubber City Open in 1954.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf