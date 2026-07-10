Dustin Hoffman and ‘cricket royalty’ Sachin Tendulkar among celebrities at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — American actor Dustin Hoffman and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities at Wimbledon on Friday to watch defending champion Jannik Sinner play Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Laurie and Damian Lewis watched from the Royal Box, as did fashion designer Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

Tendulkar, considered one of the greatest cricketers ever, retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th test match. Wimbledon called him “ cricket royalty.” Another former cricket star, Brian Lara of the West Indies, was also in the Royal Box, an area reserved for special guests invited by the All England Club.

Netherlands defender and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was also a guest. The Dutch were eliminated at the World Cup in the round of 32.

The 88-year-old Hoffman wasn’t in the Royal Box, though he was a guest there in 2024.

Earlier on Centre Court, Alexander Zverev advanced to Sunday’s final by beating British wild card Arthur Fery.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis