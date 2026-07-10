Cameron Percy shoots 66 at rainy Firestone to take lead in senior major

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Percy shot a 4-under 66 on Friday at rainy Firestone Country Club to take a one-stroke lead in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the five major tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions.

Percy had a 7-under 133 total. The 52-year-old Australian is winless on the senior tour.

“You can’t fake it around here. You’ve got to hit it solid,” Percy said. “The par 3s are hard, everything’s hard. You’ve got to hit it really good. You can’t just slap it everywhere and shoot a 68. ”

First-round leader Jerry Kelly was tied for second with Zach Johnson. Kelly shot 69, and Johnson had his second straight 67.

“A few of these holes out here really make you think,” Johnson said. “Seems like the harder the hole, the more difficulty I seem to execute even better. That was encouraging.”

The 50-year-old Johnson has two victories in eight senior starts this season. He skipped the U.S. Senior Open last week to play in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, where he tied for ninth.

The 59-year-old Kelly won the event in 2020 and 2022.

Boo Weekley was 5 under after a 67.

“I reckon I’m just a little more mature at this golf course,” Weekley said. “I know, that’s kind of hard to believe for me to say that word. I can’t spell it.”

Akron native Ryan Armour, who turned 50 in February, had his second 68 to join 2019 champion Retief Goosen (67), Darren Clarke (70) and Tag Ridings (66) at 4 under.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Stewart Cink was 3 under after a 68. He has four wins in 11 starts this season.

This is the final year for the tournament to be held at Firestone Country Club, ending a relationship with the PGA Tour that dates to the Rubber City Open in 1954.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf