Argentina beats Wales 35-21 for first win in Nations Championship

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Argentina bounced back from a first round loss to beat Wales 35-21 Saturday for its opening win in rugby’s Nations Championship.

After two rounds of the North-South tournament, South Africa and New Zealand are unbeaten in the southern conference and Ireland is unbeaten in the northern.

Argentina joined France, Scotland, England, Wales and Japan with one win from two matches while Australia, Fiji and Italy have yet to win a match. The Pumas lost to Scotland 47-38 in their opening match while Wales beat Fiji 39-24.

“We knew that Wales were going to be tough and a quality side,” Argentina captain Julian Montoya said. “They’re getting better and better and we knew they were never going to go away.

“We got better in a lot of things and we’re really proud of getting the win.”

Argentina led 28-14, four tries to two, after a first half Saturday which presented a sharp contrast in styles.

The Pumas used the length of their backline at every opportunity. They took advantage of the strength of Justo Piccardo and Lucio Cinti in midfield and the skills with ball in hand and in the air of winger Bautista Delguy.

Wales scores first

Wales kicked for field position, then relied on its tight forwards to wrestle the ball over the line. It scored first in the fourth minute through hooker and captain Dewi Lake who drove over from a maul after a penalty and attacking lineout.

Argentina responded two minutes later with a try to backrower Joaquin Oviedo after Delguy buckled the defense. Oviedo ran a good line from depth to take the pass from scrumhalf Gonzalo Garcia to score.

Argentina took the lead after 15 minutes with a try to Piccardo after Delguy brilliantly won the ball in the air. The ball traveled the length of the Pumas backline to Delguy who turned a pass inside for Piccardo to cross.

Wales leveled the score at 14-14 in the 23rd minute. After a try to backrower Jac Morgan was disallowed, Wales used a penalty advantage to tap the ball and prop Rhys Carre crashed over.

Argentina built its lead with tries in the last five minutes of the first half to backrower Marcos Kremer and fullback Santiago Carreras. Kremer scored after a lineout drive, and Carreras after a Pumas maul was stopped on the goal line. Argentina went to the backs and Delguy threw a long pass to the fullback who crossed untouched.

Wales was forced to make more than 100 tackles in the first half and missed 23.

Oviedo again

Oviedo had his double when he scored the first try of the second half in the eighth minute. After several phases, Argentina went to the left edge where Piccardo ran strongly, then turned the ball infield to Oviedo who scored in a jubilant dive.

Mattias Moroni crossed Wales’ line in the 56th minute but was called back for a knock on and Wales successfully defended Argentina’s next attack from a penalty. But skipper Lake was forced from the field with an injury and Morgan assumed the captaincy.

Wales was outmatched as it pursued an outdated style, relying on static breakdowns, slow ruck ball and over-caution which deprived its backline of opportunities. Argentina sought to speed up the game, was dynamic at the breakdown and it was clear in its option-taking.

Flicker of hope

Wales had a flicker of hope when replacement prop Ben Warren scored in the 67th minute from the second of two attacking lineouts. Costelow’s conversion made the margin 14 points at 35-21.

It couldn’t close the margin further and Wales may have to review its approach before its final match in the first stage of the Nations Championship against the world champion Springboks next week. It will need to be more dynamic in the loose, more precise in its phase play, more physical and more expansive in its choice of options.

Argentina carried the ball for more than 470 meters while Wales managed barely a third of that number.

“We were a bit inconsistent in parts today,” Lake said. “We started quickly but probably had a little drop-off, whether it was lapses of concentration or missing small details.

“We allowed Argentina to get back on top and I think ultimately we left ourselves too much to do.”

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