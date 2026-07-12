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Wimbledon final features defending champion Jannik Sinner vs. French Open winner Alexander Zverev

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By AP News
APTOPIX Britain Wimbledon Tennis

APTOPIX Britain Wimbledon Tennis

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LONDON (AP) — It’s a matchup of the top two seeds as defending champion Jannik Sinner plays French Open winner Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The top-ranked Sinner is looking to bounce back from his meltdown at Roland Garros and claim his fifth Grand Slam title.

Zverev, who is ranked third but seeded second, is attempting to become the first man in the professional era (since 1968) to win his second major title at the next event immediately after his first.

Sinner has won his last nine meetings with Zverev and 14 straight sets against the German.

Sinner was eliminated in stunning fashion in the second round of the French Open, when he wilted in a Paris heat wave.

Zverev’s previous best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the fourth round three times.

Clear skies and a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius) were forecast for the 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET; 1500 GMT) start on Centre Court.

Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech women’s final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

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