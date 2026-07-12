Mladenovic and Guo team up to win Wimbledon doubles title

LONDON (AP) — Kristina Mladenovic won a seventh career Grand Slam women’s doubles title by teaming up with Guo Hanyu to defeat Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 in the Wimbledon final Sunday.

Mladenovic has won the French Open doubles tournament four times and the Australian Open twice with different partners but lost her only previous Wimbledon final in 2014.

“It’s really a dream,” said the French player, who missed much of last year with an injury. “I definitely cannot believe what just happened now.”

Mladenovic and Guo only started playing together this year, and it’s a first Grand Slam title for the Chinese player.

For Dabrowski, it’s a third runner-up finish at Wimbledon after also losing the 2019 and 2024 finals. She has won the U.S. Open doubles title twice.

It was Stefani’s first Grand Slam doubles final.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis