Ryan Blaney looks to stay hot as NASCAR heads to North Wilkesboro for first points race in 30 years

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney is hoping to turn a hot streak into history.

The 2023 Cup Series champion is hitting his stride with eight straight top 10 finishes, including a win last week at Atlanta. That gives him plenty of momentum heading into Sunday night’s much-hyped historic return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the track’s first championship points race in 30 years.

The .625-mile track sat dormant, covered with overgrown bushes and weeds, for nearly a quarter century before being refurbished to host the NASCAR All-Star Race from 2023-25.

“I’ve enjoyed coming here the last few years for the All-Star race and I was excited when they announced that there was going to be a points race here,” said Blaney, who will start on the pole based on metrics after heavy rains washed out qualifying on Saturday. “I feel like this place has done a really good job of revitalizing it, and the facilities. It’s going to be a good show.”

Blaney and his No. 12 Ford Mustang were dominant last week leading 171 of 263 laps, capturing all stage points to move into third place in the Cup standings. He is currently just 65 points behind points leader Denny Hamlin.

Blaney came out on a top after a three-wide battle with Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell on the final lap of overtime in a race that ended after midnight Sunday because of weather.

Blaney is favored to win (+500) again this week. That leaves him ahead of Hamlin and Bell (both +500), Kyle Larson (+900) and Tyler Reddick (+1000), according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Semifinals of $1M In-Season Challenge

Blaney joins Bell, Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland as the drivers still alive entering for this week’s semifinal round of the $1 million NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

Blaney faces Bell, while Gilliland takes on Elliott in the head-to-head matchups.

Elliott said winning would be nice, but admitted the In-Season Challenge is “not something that I’m overly consumed over.”

“Kind of similar to the points situation in general, if you’re going out and you’re doing your job and you’re performing at a high level, then you’re likely going to take care of the other things,” Elliott said. “So I kind of look at that in a really similar light, but I do think it is really fun. I think it’s a really good thing for just the sport, in general, to kind of have something else going on in the middle of the year.”

The winner will be crowned next weekend at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race for the Chase

Speaking of the Chase, there are only six races remaining before the 16-driver field is established, meaning every point counts.

Three of the next six races are at short tracks, beginning this week.

Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, stands 26 points below the cutline and is looking to make up ground.

“I’m biased, for sure, when it comes to short track racing and the racing that it provides, especially with the way the tire and all of that has gone,” Preece said. “So, I feel really good about it. North Wilkesboro, Iowa, New Hampshire, those are all places that I’ve had success at and I look forward to going to.”

Struggles continue for Chastain after failed inspection

The struggles continue for Ross Chastain.

Chastain’s No. 1 car failed inspection three times before practice Saturday and he’ll be required to serve a drive-thru penalty. He also lost a pit selection and a crew member. Chastain has had a tough season, entering the weekend in 20th place and 45 points below the Chase cutline.

Also, the cars for drivers Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch failed inspection twice. They also had a crew member ejected and will not be able to make pit selection.

Legends on hand at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR is playing up its return to North Wilkesboro for a points race.

Eight NASCAR legends will be on hand including Hall of Fame inductees Richard Childress, Ray Evernham and Chad Knaus will join Jeff Hammond, Larry McReynolds, Kyle Petty, Kenny Wallace and Eddie Wood in prerace driver introductions.

In addition, Rusty Wallace, a three-time North Wilkesboro race-winning driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, will serve as grand marshal for Sunday night’s race, providing additional star power. (Wallace finished 10th at the 1996 Cup race at North Wilkesboro. He led 43 laps.)

And it’s a sellout

Sunday night’s race, located about two hours north of Charlotte, is a sellout.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer