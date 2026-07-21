LPGA unveils the Nanea Cup in Hawaii, a $4 million event that mixes pro players with collegians

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA on Tuesday unveiled the inaugural Nanea Cup, an event being held in Hawaii next March that includes a mix of pro golfers and collegians as a way to showcase the present and future of women’s golf.

The event, which will be held March 11-14 at the Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, on the Big Island, features a $4 million purse. The field will include 95 LPGA Tour players along with 25 of the nation’s top college golfers representing five universities: Stanford, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M and UCLA.

“As we continue to focus on routing, courses and purses, this event checks every box,” LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler said in a statement. “Nanea is a spectacular venue, our athletes will compete for a strong purse, and fans will get their first look at one of the most celebrated golf courses in the world.”

All competitors will play Thursday and Friday before the field is cut to the low 50 players and ties. College players who don’t make the cut will still play Saturday to help determine team champions.

The Golf Channel will broadcast stories on college athletes and coaches to give a glimpse of the next generation of players.

“New, dynamic ideas are critical, and we look forward to putting our deep experience and relationships with today’s college golfers and coaches to work to help the LPGA build this innovative new event,” Golf Channel’s executive vice president and general manager Tom Knapp said.

This marks the first professional event held at Nanea Golf Club, which opened in 2003. It’s a links course designed by David McLay Kidd that’s set among native grasses and volcanic rock.

The venue stages the annual Nanea Invitational, which is hosted by Stanford women’s golf coach Anne Walker.

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