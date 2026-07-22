Philipsen wins stage 17 of Tour de France, Pogačar protects lead

VOIRON, France (AP) — Jasper Philipsen capped a fine team performance Wednesday to win stage 17 of the Tour de France, where Tadej Pogačar protected his overall lead.

Mathieu van der Poel led his Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate Philipsen to his first stage victory of this Tour by controlling the pace and containing counterattacks through the last kilometers.

Philipsen finished just ahead of Mauro Schmid and Olav Kooij.

Pogačar maintained his lead of just over 4½ minutes over Remco Evenepoel, the winner of the previous two stages.

But it was a bad day for Pogačar’s UAE Emirates XRG teammate Adam Yates, who appeared to be struggling and was dropped way back.

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