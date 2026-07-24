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Jenny Shin leads the Women’s Scottish Open by 5 strokes after two rounds

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By AP News
Scottish Open Golf

Scottish Open Golf

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TROON, Scotland (AP) — South Korea’s Jenny Shin led the Women’s Scottish Open by five strokes after two rounds at Dundonald Links on Friday.

Shin started the second round with a bogey and shrugged it off with six birdies, including on her final hole, for a 5-under 67. She’s at 11 under overall.

Shin was co-leader with American Lauren Coughlin on 6 under after day one of the tournament co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. But Coughlin, who won the Aramco Championship in April and the Scottish Open in 2024, hit 2 over on Friday and dropped to 4 under and a tie for fourth with Japan’s Erika Hara.

The closest to Shin was German golfer Esther Henseleit, who carded 4-under 68 with two birdies and an eagle.

South Korea’s A Lim Kim remained at 5 under and in third place after an even par round with two birdies and two bogeys.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda was at 4 over, two above the cut line, after finishing her round of 76 with four straight bogeys.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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