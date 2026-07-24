7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson reaches new milestone by adding a star to Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson has added another honor to his long list of achievements by becoming the first racer to put a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The seven-time series champion received his official spot for sports entertainment Friday. He is scheduled to make his final Cup start at next year’s Daytona 500. Johnson also is the co-founder of race team Legacy Motor Club and reveled in the moment in his home state.

“To receive this honor is incredibly humbling,” he said. “As a kid growing up in Southern California, Hollywood always represented a place where dreams became reality. I never imagined my path would lead through racing, much less to something like this. I’m grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey — my family, teammates, partners, competitors, fans, and friends. This recognition reflects all of us.”

Johnson has won 83 career races in his NASCAR career and a record five consecutive series titles. He is the only racer to be selected The Associated Press Male of the Year and also was named the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year in his only race start.

Johnson went on to compete in endurance races, worked in broadcasting and has embraced both entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

One of his team’s drivers, Todd Gilliland, is a finalist for the series’ second In-Season Challenge that will be settled during Sunday’s Brickyard 400. The top finisher between Gilliland and 2023 Cup champ Ryan Blaney will collect the $1 million prize.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing