American Jerry Kelly holds his nerve on the 18th to win the Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Jerry Kelly rose to the challenge on the final hole to win the Senior British Open by two shots Sunday for his third senior major title.

The 59-year-old American, who also won the Senior Players in 2020 and 2022, shot a 2-under 68 with four birdies and two bogeys on the Kings course at Gleneagles to finish at 10-under 270.

“The senior Claret Jug is the trophy that I’ve wanted as an over-50 golfer other than any other,” Kelly said. “To do it in Scotland at the home of golf and to actually win and get into the home of golf at St Andrews, I mean, I’m absolutely speechless.”

With his victory, Kelly earned a spot in St. Andrews next year for the 155th British Open.

The Madison, Wisconsin, player has 14 PGA Tour Champions victories.

With his ball in a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th, Kelly only needed two more shots for birdie and avoided any potential playoff.

“I learned a lot about myself today, and I wish I would have learned it about 20, 30 years ago,” Kelly said. “You’re never too old to learn, and that’s what really pulled me through.”

Australia’s Cameron Percy (70), South Africa’s Darren Fichardt (66) and American Matt Gogel (63) finished in a three-way tie for second.

Gogel rose 12 places with his 7-under 63, bettered only by Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher in fifth with an 8-under 62, which included nine birdies.

“Thank you guys,” Kelly called out to fans at the 18th while raising his putter and calling them “fantastic.”

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf