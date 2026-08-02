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Shiho Kuwaki of Japan wins the Women’s British Open on second playoff hole

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By AP News
Women's British Open Golf

Women's British Open Golf

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LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Shiho Kuwaki of Japan saved par to stay alive in a sudden-death playoff Sunday and won with a par on the second extra hole to claim the Women’s British Open over Esther Henseleit of Germany for her first major title.

Kuwaki closed with a 1-under 70 and looked like a winner in regulation until Henseleit holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 70 to join Kuwaki at 5-under 279.

Henseleit then had the advantage in the playoff when the 23-year-old from Japan was in deep grass short of a bunker and had to lay up short of the green. Kuwaki hit wedge to 3 feet to save par and got another chance when Henseleit missed a 15-foot birdie putt for the win.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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