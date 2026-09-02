Gael Monfils wins on his 40th birthday at the US Open to extend his Grand Slam career

NEW YORK (AP) — Gael Monfils stood in the middle of the court and bowed to the crowd that was treating the Frenchman to a roaring ovation on his 40th birthday.

The match was still a ways from ending. But after leaping in the air to smash a forehand winner — a daredevil shot that few outside one of tennis’ ultimate showmen might even attempt — there was no reason to wait.

Monfils turned back the clock and pushed back the end of his Grand Slam career, beating Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday night at the U.S. Open.

Monfils became the oldest man to win a U.S. Open match since Jimmy Connors — another guy who loved to put on a show in New York — defeated Jaime Oncins on Sept. 2, 1992, when he turned 40.

“That was definitely very special. To play the day of my 40th birthday is special. You guys made it, like, incredible,” Monfils said to the fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium, who then sang happy birthday to him.

Monfils is planning to retire after this year and is making a few more memories along the way at the tournament where he reached the 2016 semifinals. He began the event by teaming up with his wife, Elina Svitolina, to reach the mixed doubles semifinals in their first time competing together.

Then, before the singles play began, he looked ahead toward his looming birthday.

“I hit my 40th birthday the day I play, so this is a big milestone for me, able to play at 40,” Monfils said. “I want to do, not good but really good, for where I am now.”

He did amazing.

He quickly began to outplay Vallejo after dropping the first set, then really poured it on to begin the fourth. It was 1-0 when he hit his leaping forehand winner, then raised his hand toward his ear and spun it to encourage cheers that were already well underway.

Monfils acknowledged the obvious: Jumping to hit the shot is more difficult than just hitting a regular forehand. But with a comfortable lead at the time, he thought it would provide “more happiness, more joy for me.”

“You know, I tried it. Lucky I put it in, but somehow, I’m here to also enjoy myself. There’s not many, many times (left), and, you know, it was the right moment, so why not try it?”

Monfils, in his 18th U.S. Open appearance, earned his first Grand Slam win since the first round of Wimbledon in 2025. He advanced to face American Learner Tien, the No. 14 seed.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer