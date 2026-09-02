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Williams sisters start US Open doubles against team with Maya Joint, who beat Serena at Wimbledon

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By AP News
Cincinnati Open Tennis

Cincinnati Open Tennis

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NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is getting back on the court against Maya Joint — this time with sister Venus by her side.

The Williams sisters were drawn Tuesday to face the team of Hao-Ching Chan and Joint, who beat Serena at Wimbledon this summer, in their opening women’s doubles match at the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams, 44, returned this year after four years out of action and lost to Joint, a 20-year-old from Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3. She injured her knee in the match and had to pull out of her planned doubles match at the All England Club with Venus, 46.

But they are set to compete at the U.S. Open, where the Williams sisters won the title in 1999 and 2009 and are 27-7 in their nine appearances. They last played in 2022, losing in the first round in what was expected to be Serena’s final match in Flushing Meadows.

Joint and Chan are the No. 14-seeded team.

The first round of the women’s doubles tournament begins Thursday.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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