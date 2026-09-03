Carlos Alcaraz recovers after dropping the first set to reach the second round at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was already in the final by the time he dropped a set last year in the U.S. Open.

When it happened in his second match this year, he didn’t look back.

The defending champion rebounded from a quick deficit by winning eight straight games and beat Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday night.

The No. 2-seeded Alcaraz, in his second match back after missing four months with a right wrist injury, dropped his serve in the first set but soon was back to playing long stretches of flawless tennis.

“After that I just tried to be focused, tried to stay calm and I’m thinking that good things are going to happen again,” Alcaraz said.

He didn’t drop a set last year until the final against Jannik Sinner, becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2015 to go through his first six matches without doing so. He then beat Sinner in four sets for his second U.S. Open title.

Alcaraz then picked up his seventh major title at this year’s Australian Open and is on a 16-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments.

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