Overall leader Enric Mas holds off Primož Roglič in key time trial at Spanish Vuelta

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (AP) — Enric Mas held on to his overall lead in a key individual time trial at the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday. Only three hilly stages remain in the Grand Tour.

Four-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič, a time trial specialist, moved up from third to second overall and gained 33 seconds on Mas but remained 1 minute, 37 seconds behind the Spaniard.

”(It feels) good — really good — to be honest. We had it in mind that it was the time that we wanted to lose,” Mas said about the half minute he dropped to Roglic. “So yes, I’m happy.”

Mas, the 31-year-old Movistar leader, has had to settle for a runner-up finish at the Vuelta on three occasions, in 2018, 2021 and 2022. He is trying to become the first Spanish rider to win the home race since Alberto Contador in 2014.

Mas recalled that Contador victory over a decade ago, which was also the last time a Vuelta stage finished in Jerez de la Frontera.

“At that time I was a kid, he was my hero because (when I was) 13, 14 he was winning everything. So yes, it means a lot to me,” Mas said about wearing the red leader’s jersey close to the final.

Felix Gall dropped from second to third, 3:01 behind Mas, who has held the overall lead since inheriting it from Tadej Pogacar after the five-time Tour de France champion crashed out in the eighth stage.

Swiss rider Stefan Küng won the 18th stage, which followed a 32.1-km (20-mile) route starting in El Puerto de Santa Maria.

Roglič was fourth in the stage, 19 seconds behind Küng, and Mas placed 12th, 52 seconds behind.

Stage 19 on Friday is a 210.8-kilometer (131-mile) leg from Velez-Malaga to Penas Blancas. The Vuelta ends Sunday in Granada after spending all three weeks in the hot southern part of the country.

“There are still two really important days, and also the last day in Granada,” Mas said. “So we have to be really focused.”

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