Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova win their first US Open women’s doubles title together

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova won their first U.S. Open women’s doubles title together Friday, completing their career Grand Slam as a team by defeating the wild card pair of Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the final.

Townsend and Siniakova rallied after a rough start contributed to losing the first three games and dropping the first set. The top seeds started looking like it with aggressive shots at the net, and they took control of the match on the way to a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“There was lot of nerves,” Siniakova said. “We were really fighting for this one, so I’m just really proud. We did it.”

The result validated Townsend’s confidence in her play after getting knocked out of the women’s singles tournament by No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The 30-year-old American expressed confidence in her tennis at the moment, especially knowing she still had another opportunity in doubles.

That turned into her fourth major championship after she and Siniakova won Wimbledon in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025 and the French Open earlier this year. It is Siniakova’s 12th after winning seven with fellow Czech player Barbora Krejcikova and one with Coco Gauff.

It was an impressive run for Krueger and Montgomery, who respectively rank 570th and 610th in doubles and went through each half of defending champions Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski separately in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Krueger and Montgomery reunited five years after winning the U.S. Open girls’ doubles title and advancing a round at the women’s level in 2021.

“We put (the wild card) to really good use,” Krueger said.

Townsend and Siniakova got retribution after falling short against Routliffe and Dabrowski in the final a year ago. Townsend dropped to her knees after the final point and was all smiles as she said to Siniakova that they finally did it.

“If flipping the script had a face,”Townsend said, “you’d see my face.”

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By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer