Saffie Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic

Saffie Osborne became the first female jockey to win a British Classic horse race while riding Highwayman in the St Leger on Saturday.

Highwayman, trained by Joseph O’Brien, was priced 11-1 and finished ahead of Enceladus and Amelia Earhart.

“I didn’t have this on the bingo card for this week,” Osborne told ITV Racing. “I didn’t have a ride in the race on Monday morning, let alone one with a chance, and I can’t thank so many people enough.”

The St Leger, in its 250th year, is the world’s oldest Classic. Osborne’s historic moment follows Rachael Blackmore, who was the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021.

Osborne was handed the spare ride on Highwayman as reward for an impressive season. She moved into contention as the runners entered the long Doncaster straight.

Osborne sent her mount on with a furlong to run and the only danger appeared to be Billy Loughnane and 5-2 second-favorite Enceladus. But Highwayman and Osborne raced into the record books.

Osborne is the daughter of trainer and former top National Hunt jockey Jamie and Katie O’Sullivan, who is a highly regarded equine artist.

Osborne’s first Classic ride came on Walker’s Ten Bob Tony in the 2000 Guineas two years ago when she finished eighth. She rode Heart Of Honor in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, two legs of the American Triple Crown.

“This means the absolute world and as I crossed the line I was in shock,” she said. “I just can’t believe it and it just doesn’t feel real.”

DONCASTER