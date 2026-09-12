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Liverpool and Chelsea stumble in the Premier League with home draws

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By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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Liverpool and Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League after being held to surprise draws at home on Saturday.

Liverpool’s big money forwards Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola couldn’t find a way past winless Fulham in a goalless draw at Anfield.

Chelsea’s fragile defense was exposed again by newly promoted Hull in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa’s nightmare start to the season continued with a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Zian Flemming scored a 90th-minute winner as Ipswich beat Crystal Palace 3-2, while Bournemouth and Brentford drew 2-2.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

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