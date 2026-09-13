Solheim Cup finale: Europe and US locked at 8-8 as Sunday’s singles start in heavy rain

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — There has barely been any separation between Europe and the United States at this year’s Solheim Cup.

Something has to give on Sunday.

The teams were locked at 8-8 ahead of the start of singles play at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, where wet conditions greeted the arrival of players and fans on Day 3 and umbrellas lined the fairways as the early groups went out.

At stake is the crystal trophy that has been on show on the boisterous first tee all week and in the possession of the Americans since 2024.

They need 14 points to ensure retaining it. Both teams require 14 1/2 points for an outright win.

There was early European blue on the board, with Esther Henseleit and Nanna Koerstz Madsen taking 2-up leads. Charley Hull, who contributed just a half-point for Team Europe from four matches in a misfiring combination with Lottie Woad over the first two days, won the first hole of the lead singles match against Megan Khang and held that lead heading to No. 7.

Out last will be Rose Zhang of the U.S. vs. Celine Boutier of Europe at 1:22 p.m. local time (7:22 a.m. EDT).

Jennifer Kupcho gave the U.S. team some unlikely momentum with an outrageous finish on Saturday, pouring in birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 totaling around 120 feet to win a point and leave the teams tied again.

They were also level, at 4-4, after Day 1.

It is the seventh time that the Solheim Cup has been tied after two days. The home team has a record of 5-0-1 on the six previous occasions.

In the past five editions of the event, the singles session has been tied three times and Europe has won 6 1/2-5 1/2 the other two times.

Whoever wins, it’s a day that rarely fails to deliver.

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By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer