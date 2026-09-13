Ugo Ugochukwu becomes 1st American driver to win Formula 3 title

MADRID (AP) — Ugo Ugochukwu finished second in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix to become the first American driver to win the Formula 3 title.

Ugochukwu finished behind Tuukka Taponen, who became the first Finnish driver to win an F3 race.

The result in the season-ending race at the new Madring track was enough to give Ugochukwu the title over Britain’s Freddie Slater, who ended eighth Sunday. The drivers had entered the final race level on points.

“To win the championship is testament to the consistency and the job we have done throughout the year,” Ugochukwu said.

The 19-year-old Ugochukwu, a member of McLaren’s driver development program, had seven podium finishes this season, with two victories. Last year, he was on the podium twice and finished 16th in the drivers’ standings in his first season in F3.

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