Zach Johnson wins in South Dakota for 5th PGA Tour Champions victory of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zach Johnson won the Sanford International on Sunday for the fifth victory of his first PGA Tour Champions season, birdieing the final two holes to edge Ben Crane by a stroke.

The 50-year-old Johnson closed with a 4-under 66 at Minnehaha Country Club to finish at 11 under. He matched Stewart Cink for the tour victory lead.

Crane also shot 66. He finished birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie.

Mario Tiziani had a 63 to tie for third at 8 under with Boo Weekley (64), Ryan Armour (66), Chad Campbell (67) and 2025 winner Retief Goosen (68).

Johnson won 12 times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by major titles at the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open.

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