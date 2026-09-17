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US Open runner-up Ben Shelton withdraws from Laver Cup and is replaced by Brandon Nakashima

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By AP News
APTOPIX US Open Tennis

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

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LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton withdrew from the Laver Cup and will be replaced by 16th-ranked Brandon Nakashima on Team World, organizers announced Thursday.

No reason was given for Shelton’s withdrawal but he’s slated to play Davis Cup for the United States in the Czech Republic starting on Friday — less than a week after losing to Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open final.

Shelton is up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings after reaching his first Grand Slam final.

It will mark Nakashima’s Laver Cup debut. He joins Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien and Francisco Cerundolo on Team World, which has Andre Agassi as its captain.

Yannick Noah’s Team Europe features Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud.

The Laver Cup, which is modeled after the Ryder Cup, is scheduled for the O2 arena in London Sept. 25-27.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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