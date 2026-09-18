Van and Pantoja set for long-awaited rematch at UFC 331 in Los Angeles

UFC 331 arrives Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a flyweight championship rematch carrying far more intrigue than the official result of the first meeting suggests.

Champion Joshua Van attempts to remove any lingering doubt surrounding his reign, while former titleholder Alexandre Pantoja returns determined to reclaim a championship he never lost in conventional fashion.

Van captured the title at UFC 323 in December when Pantoja suffered a severe arm and elbow injury only 26 seconds into the opening round. The injury occurred after Pantoja caught a kick but landed awkwardly while attempting to brace his fall. Van was awarded a technical knockout, but the abbreviated fight revealed little about how the two compare over a full contest.

That uncertainty creates Saturday’s central question: Can Van defeat Pantoja decisively?

“He’s a very, very dangerous guy,” the 24-year-old said. “He’s going to be motivated, he’s going to be hungrier, and I think this will be the best Pantoja we’ll see.

“This time, you guys will see a different level of Joshua Van. When I beat him, I will be one of the greats in this division.”

Van enters with a 17-2 record and seven consecutive victories. Fighting out of Houston, the Myanmar-born champion has recorded nine knockouts, two submissions and three first-round finishes. His resume includes victories over Brandon Royval, Pantoja and Tatsuro Taira, whom he stopped in the fifth round at UFC 328 during his first successful title defense.

The Taira victory demonstrated that Van could handle an elite challenger across an extended fight. He maintained his pressure, survived difficult moments and secured a late stoppage instead of merely protecting an early advantage.

Now ranked No. 11 on the UFC men’s pound-for-pound list, Van has an opportunity to establish himself as the division’s unquestioned leader by defeating its former standard-bearer under normal circumstances.

Pantoja enters the rematch with a 30-6 record, the No. 1 flyweight ranking and the No. 13 position in the men’s pound-for-pound standings. The Brazilian has eight knockout victories, 12 submissions and 10 first-round finishes, with notable wins over Kai Kara-France, Kai Asakura, Steve Erceg, Brandon Moreno and Royval.

Before suffering the injury, Pantoja had successfully defended the championship four times. His relentless pressure, physical grappling and submission ability made him one of the UFC’s most dependable champions. He now seeks to become the third two-time flyweight champion in UFC history, joining Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

“My whole life I’ve just focused on myself,” Pantoja said. “I don’t look at Moreno and Figueiredo; both are very good fighters. … I fight my whole life to fight the best fighters in the world. Saturday night I have this chance to beat the champion of the world.

“I think it’s a new era for the flyweight division. I think everyone is starting to respect the division.”

The contrast should produce a fascinating tactical battle. Van is the younger, faster combination striker, while Pantoja brings championship experience, suffocating grappling and proven five-round endurance.

Van can transform an unconventional title victory into an authoritative championship statement. Pantoja can complete his recovery, reclaim the throne and remind the division why he remained champion until one awkward landing changed everything.

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AP MMA: https://apnews.com/hub/mixed-martial-arts

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press