Whitecaps win 3-0, extend Real Salt Lake’s winless streak to 12 games

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian White and Thomas Müller each scored a goal, Yadaly Diaby had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Saturday night to extend the winless streak to 12 games.

RSL (8-12-5) have eight losses since their last win, a 2-1 home victory over Colorado on May 16.

Yohei Takaoka had three saves and has 11 shutouts this season for the Whitecaps (15-6-4), who lead the Western Conference with 49 points.

White scored from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute.

Diaby, acquired Sept. 1 who made his first career start, tapped a gentle pass to Müller for the finish in the 29th, the 26-year-old forward’s first goal contribution in MLS.

Diaby intercepted a pass in the attacking third, raced to the edge of the penalty box and blasted a rising shot into the net to cap the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Rafael Cabral had three saves for Real Salt Lake.

Up next

Whitecaps: Host D.C. United next Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: Play Wednesday at Seattle.

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