Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
66.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Whitecaps win 3-0, extend Real Salt Lake’s winless streak to 12 games

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
MLS Vancouver Real Salt Lake Soccer

MLS Vancouver Real Salt Lake Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian White and Thomas Müller each scored a goal, Yadaly Diaby had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Saturday night to extend the winless streak to 12 games.

RSL (8-12-5) have eight losses since their last win, a 2-1 home victory over Colorado on May 16.

Yohei Takaoka had three saves and has 11 shutouts this season for the Whitecaps (15-6-4), who lead the Western Conference with 49 points.

White scored from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute.

Diaby, acquired Sept. 1 who made his first career start, tapped a gentle pass to Müller for the finish in the 29th, the 26-year-old forward’s first goal contribution in MLS.

Diaby intercepted a pass in the attacking third, raced to the edge of the penalty box and blasted a rising shot into the net to cap the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Rafael Cabral had three saves for Real Salt Lake.

Up next

Whitecaps: Host D.C. United next Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: Play Wednesday at Seattle.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.