Nashville first team to clinch postseason spot after beating Fire 3-0 behind Brian Schwake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored in the first half and Brian Schwake finished off his league-leading 12th clean sheet of the season as Nashville SC clinched a playoff spot and remained unbeaten at home with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Eastern Conference-leading Nashville (17-3-6) leads the Supporters’ Shield race and is the only team in the league unbeaten at home with a 12-0-1 record.

Surridge staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute and it stood through halftime.

Cristian Espinoza added an insurance goal in the 78th minute and Hany Mukhtar scored in the 87th to set the final margin.

It was the 16th goal of the campaign for Surridge, the fourth for Espinoza and the 11th for Mukhtar as the whole front line for Nashville found the net.

Schwake, a 25-year-old first-year starter, notched one save and has surrendered only 21 goals through 26 starts.

Chris Brady saved two shots for Chicago (11-8-6), which has lost two straight following a seven-match unbeaten streak.

The Fire handed Nashville its first loss of the season with a 1-0 victory at Soldier Field on April 4. Philip Zinckernagel scored 16 seconds into that match for the lone goal — the earliest scored in Fire history.

Up next

Chicago: At Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Nashville: Hosts Toronto FC on Saturday.

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