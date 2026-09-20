Bridgeman rallies with career-best 61 to win inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Bridgeman rallied from a five-shot deficit with the lowest round of his young PGA Tour career, a 10-under 61 that carried him to a two-shot victory Sunday in the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Bridgeman, whose first PGA Tour title was earlier this year at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational, became the sixth multiple winner this season.

His victory came several hours after J.J. Spaun won the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour, making a statement that perhaps he deserved consideration as a Presidents Cup pick for the U.S. team. Bridgeman’s victory was a reminder why he was one of the U.S. picks for the event next week outside Chicago.

The 26-year-old from South Carolina was practically flawless at The Cliffs at Walnut Grove, and given the rain-softened conditions, there was no other choice. J.T. Poston had a 25-foot putt for 59 that he narrowly missed, and Ben James also shot a 61.

Neal Shipley, the 54-hole leader, couldn’t keep pace. He didn’t make his first birdie until the par-5 eighth hole, and by the time he finally was under par for his round it was too late.

Bridgeman had eagle attempts from 10 feet and about 20 feet late in his round, missed them both for tap-in birdies and finished at 26-under 258. He won by two shots over James, who birdied three of his last four holes and had to scramble for par on the final hole.

Jackson Koivun, the 21-year-old who made his pro debut in early July and won in his third start, also was one of Brandt Snedeker’s picks for the Presidents Cup matches at Medinah. Koivun had a 63-65 weekend and tied for fifth.

Bridgeman, who leads the PGA Tour in the key putting statistic, leaned hard on his putter. Along with eight birdies and an eagle, two of his biggest putts were for par on the 11th and 12th holes to keep him in the chase.

He made a 13-foot par putt on the 11th, and then after going bunker-to-bunker on the par-4 12th, Bridgeman made a 12-foot putt. He followed with three straight birdies to pull away.

He grew up about an hour away in Inman, South Carolina, and had his parents, his wife’s parents and plenty of other family members watching. His parents were not in Los Angeles when he won earlier this year.

“I think they wanted me to get a win in front of them,” Bridgeman said. “I didn’t think it would happen this soon. I’m just super pumped.”

James had a 61 in his second straight tournament. It just wasn’t enough to catch Bridgeman.

Shipley wound up with a 69 and tied for third with Ricky Castillo (65), three shots behind.

Shipley came into the first of eight FedEx Cup Fall events at No. 183 in the standings. The FedEx Cup Fall determines the top 100 who keep full cards for 2027. With his tie for third, Shipley moved up only to No. 135.

___

See AP’s full golf coverage here