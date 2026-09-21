Zach Johnson wins at Pebble Beach for 2nd straight Champions victory and 6th of the season

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Zach Johnson won the Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday at foggy Pebble Beach for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory and the sixth in his first season on the 50-and-over circuit.

Johnson broke a tie with Stewart Cink for the tour victory lead, closing with a 7-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over former LIV player Henrik Stenson, Steven Alker and early starter Rory Sabbatini. Johnson, the Sanford International winner last week in South Dakota, had a 14-under 202 total.

“To add this majestic spot to the list of wins is, again, my dreams never got that far. Let’s just be blunt,” Johnson said. “I’ve got an attitude of gratitude right now. I never thought I’d ever amount to this.”

Johnson won the six titles in only 15 starts. The Iowa native won 12 times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by major titles at the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open.

Sabbatini shot a 63 — the best round of the week — to post at 12 under. He parred the final two holes, finishing as the other leaders were playing the first few holes on the back nine.

Johnson — who eagled the par-4 second — birdied the par-4 11th to join Sabbatini at 12 under, and took the lead with a birdie on the par-4 13th.

Johnson played an aggressive line off the tee on the par-5 18th and reached the green in two. He two-putted from 35 feet for birdie — holing a 3-footer.

“Obviously, you never know, but I was extremely confident with the way I was swinging it,” Johnson said. “Certainly confident with the parameters with which we had. Obviously, I knew where I stood.”

Stenson closed with a 68 playing alongside Johnson.

Alker had a 67. He was coming off three straight victories, one of them on the Legends Tour in Europe.

The players were paired with juniors of The First Tee program from chapters across the country. ___

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