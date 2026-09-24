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Michael Kim leads French Open by 2 shots after bogey-free 63 to start title defense

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By AP News

PARIS (AP) — American golfer Michael Kim began his French Open title defense Thursday with a bogey-free 8-under 63 to lead by two shots.

Kim, who last year became the first American to win the tournament in 53 years for his maiden tour title, did not let a change of course put him off as he made eight birdies.

Last year’s French Open was played at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche west of Paris while the current course, Le Golf National in Guyancourt, underwent renovations.

Seven golfers — Australia’s Jason Scrivener, Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and Gregorio De Leo, and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Bairstow — were two shots behind Kim after shooting 65s.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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