Eala hoped for gold in the Asian Games and an automatic berth in the Olympics. She got neither

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — Alex Eala of the Philippines hoped to take gold at the Asian Games and earn her an automatic berth in tennis at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

She got neither.

Wang Xiyu of China defeated Eala 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals on Thursday to set up a final against fellow Chinese Zhang Shuai. Zhang defeated Yuliya Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2.

In addition to the loss, Eala could still face a $10,000 fine for withdrawing from the China Open in Beijing — a mandatory WTA 1000-level event — to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games.

“Yeah, of course — disappointed,” Eala said. “It’s hard right after the match. I will have to process the emotions and process the match.”

Eala led 5-0 in the first set, but Wang closed to 5-3 and seemed to gain an edge before Eala took the set.

“I think it happened — momentum shift happened,” Eala said. “Everyone’s constantly trying to find a way. So I think she played really well today.”

The 21-year-old described losing to the 85th-ranked Wang as a learning moment. Eala is ranked 18th and is one of the rising stars in the game.

“I just think I take away a great experience,” Eala said ”Of course, some lessons that I have to process.”

Eala defeated Wang 6-4, 6-3 on clay five months ago at the Italian Open, their only previous meeting.

It was different this time on a hard surface.

Both Eala and the other semifinal loser, Putintseva, were awarded bronze medals.

“First of all, I believed in myself and believed that I could do it,” the 25-year-old Wang said. “Step by step, I was able to beat her.”

In the final Wang faces Zhang, who is 37 and has been a mentor to many younger Chinese players. She has won two Grand Slam doubles titles and could land a berth in the Olympics by beating her younger student.

“Of course, this is definitely one of my motivations,” Wang said of the Olympics. “But I hope I can focus on every single point — every single strike of the ball.”

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SNTV video journalist Nicky Zhu contributed to this report.

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See full AP coverage of Asian sports here

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer