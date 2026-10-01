Two rank outsiders not even in the world’s top 750 lead the Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Michael Stewart and Jack Buchanan, two golfers ranked outside the top 750 in the world, were the surprise co-leaders on 7-under par after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

For the No. 979-ranked Stewart, it was a particularly amazing feat to be ahead of so many of the world’s leading players.

The 36-year-old Scot was playing in a three-day event on his country’s development tour — the Tartan Pro Tour — up to Wednesday. That meant he had to forgo a practice round ahead of his step up to the European tour and a tournament that pairs professionals and amateurs from the celebrity and business world over three of Scotland’s top courses — the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Playing at Carnoustie, Stewart birdied his third hole then made an eagle followed by four straight birdies on the back nine to complete a bogey-free 65.

“I played Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (on the Tartan Pro Tour), straight here and courses I know well anyway,” Stewart said. “Played here a lot in the past.”

Buchanan, an Australian ranked No. 788, played Kingsbarns and also was bogey-free, making seven birdies in his 65.

They were a stroke clear of South Africans Casey Jarvis and MJ Daffue, who shot 66 at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, respectively.

There were five more South Africans in a seven-way share of fifth place on 5 under, including four-time European tour winner Dean Burmester.

Among those a further shot back was Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2023 champion and the winner at the French Open last week. He shot 68 at Carnoustie.

Each player in the 168-man field plays a round at all three courses before Sunday’s final round takes place at the Old Course, the home of golf.

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