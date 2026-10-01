Zhong becomes first player from China to win US Senior Women’s Amateur

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Xiaolong “Sherry” Zhong made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and matched pars on the final hole at Portland Golf Club to defeat Amandine Vincent of France and become the first player from China to win the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur.

Zhong, who turned 50 in March and was low amateur at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, was the medalist in qualifying, won her final three matches on the 18th hole.

Zhong built a 3-up lead through 10 holes until Vincent rallied by winning the par-5 15th with a bogey and the par-4 16th with a birdie. Zhong went with 8-iron on the 17th and it paid off with her birdie to take the final lead of the match.

Zhong is the sixth player from China to win a USGA championship, and the first since Aaron Du and Sampson Zheng won the U.S. Amateur Four-ball in 2023.

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