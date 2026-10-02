A Lim Kim shoots 65 at rainy and breezy Hoakalei to take lead in the LOTTE Championship

HONOLULU (AP) — A Lim Kim shot a 7-under 65 on a rainy and breezy Thursday at Hoakalei Country Club to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.

The 2024 tournament winner, Kim birdied Nos. 15-17 and closed her bogey-free morning round with a par on the par-5 18th.

“Trajectory for control and then putting really important on this course because it is very windy,” Kim said. “And then today rain is back and forth, back and forth, so tough conditions. But it was really good play.”

The 30-year-old Kim has three LPGA Tour victories, also winning the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2025 Tournament of Champions.

In the afternoon, fellow South Korean player Ina Yoon pulled even with Kim at 7 under with a birdie on the par-4 third hole — her 12th of the day — before dropping back with a bogey on the par-4 sixth. She parred the final three for a 66.

Yu Liu of China also shot 66, closing her late afternoon round with a birdie on the par-3 ninth.

Second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul was at 67 with Polly Mack, Michelle Zhang, Auston Kim, Maja Stark and Chanettee Wannasaen.

“Annoying that we had rain, like two waits on rain,” Thitikul said after her morning round. “Especially we just had one before our last hole. But the good thing is it wasn’t taking that long.”

Hawaii native Allisen Corpuz shot 68. She’s one of 11 players from the Solheim Cup in the field.

The tournament leads to a month of tournaments in Asia, starting with the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Oct. 15-18.

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